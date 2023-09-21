Jaane Jaan Review: Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma Carry This Film

Maya is content in her life with her daughter but constant intrusions disturb this paradise. One of the most commendable things about Jaane Jaan is that it doesn't structure Maya's life to elicit sympathy – her story is more a critique of the exploitation of young women, and how often "desire" can actually be unwarranted and sinister.

The way the title track 'Jaane Jaan' is filmed too, keeps Maya in focus – the choice to be sensual or not in a track that does demand a certain sensuality is in her hands. And yet, the choice to get on the stage might not be. Jaane Jaan also uses Maya's relationship with the men around her as a mystery - to a normal, unsuspecting eye, what would seem like romance might be an interrogation.