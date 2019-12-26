Akshay and Kareena Light Up the Sperm Mix-up Saga ‘Good Newwz’
Of the two couples in the film Good Newwz - one of them calls it a “sperm- mix-up” and the other a “spam-mixer” and that should give us an idea about how different their worlds are. Deepti and Varun (Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar), a Mumbai based posh couple versus Honey and Monika (Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani), the loud, jovial Punjabi husband and wife. The only thing common between them is their surname - Batra, which is also the main reason for all the confusion and chaos that ensues.
When the Batras go for an IVF treatment, little do they know that their lives and future will be intertwined in a way they could never have imagined . After an unintentional sperm mix-up by the hospital, where doctors (Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra ) are at their wits end about how to break the news to the two Batra families, the result is hilarious.
Directed by Raj Mehta , Good Newwz is a smartly made film that knows its strengths and plays to them. For one, it’s an extremely good looking film with people with blessed genes inhabiting almost every frame. A special mention for Kareena Kapoor who looks absolutely stunning. From the sets to the clothes, the beauty is everywhere. Also, the pace compliments the proceedings, so even if there are a couple of average scenes or a few flat jokes here and there, we don’t linger on to complain.
At a few points in Good Newwz, the characters are faced with the question about adoption. If you want a child that bad why go in for IVF, which is an emotionally and financially extremely draining procedure and why not adopt instead? The answer each time is pretty emphatic - that passing one’s own genes, bringing in one’s own flesh and blood to this world is the main driving force. That’s the world view we therefore operate in.
Each couple reacts to their pregnancy and the extraordinary situation they find themselves in differently. And as the film navigates these varied responses, the tonality changes, which sometimes feels organic and sometimes sudden and abrupt. For instance, Deepti has been prioritising her career and when she finally craves for a child of her own, Varun doesn’t immediately warm up to the idea. Or how Honey and Monika are so excited that they shift cities just to be around their “other child”.
Kareena’s Deepti is one of the better written characters and the actor does full justice to the role. Akshay Kumar lets his guard down and has his comic timing on point. Together the two are brilliant. While Diljit and Kiara play to every punjabi stereotype that Bollywood will time and again regurgitate, the nonchalance and charm they bring forth is adorable .
Overall, Good Newwz never tries to attempt something too ambitious or big or new. It’s happy to be its good-looking safe self and that has worked in its favour.
Rating: 3.5 Quints out of 5. You will come out of the cinema hall smiling and sometimes that’s all that one needs.
