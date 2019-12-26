Akshay and Kareena Light Up the Sperm Mix-up Saga ‘Good Newwz’

Of the two couples in the film Good Newwz - one of them calls it a “sperm- mix-up” and the other a “spam-mixer” and that should give us an idea about how different their worlds are. Deepti and Varun (Kareena Kapoor Khan and Akshay Kumar), a Mumbai based posh couple versus Honey and Monika (Diljit Dosanjh, Kiara Advani), the loud, jovial Punjabi husband and wife. The only thing common between them is their surname - Batra, which is also the main reason for all the confusion and chaos that ensues.

When the Batras go for an IVF treatment, little do they know that their lives and future will be intertwined in a way they could never have imagined . After an unintentional sperm mix-up by the hospital, where doctors (Adil Hussain and Tisca Chopra ) are at their wits end about how to break the news to the two Batra families, the result is hilarious.