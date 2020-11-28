Review: ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ Is Unimaginative

Seema Khan, wife of Sohail Khan, has a clothing line and obsesses about where her sons are off to. Bhawana Pandey, wife of Chunky Pandey and mother to Ananya Pandey, is trying to manage home duties while setting up her new store. So two episodes go by in setting the context.

We have finally warmed up and just when you want to bite into some delectable inside information, what do we get? Karan Johar in episode 3 meeting the women for a lunch date and in typical rapid-fire fashion, he shoots questions and asks what they would like to change about each other. A cat fight ensues (if you want to call it that) between two of the women because one accuses the other (and I'm paraphrasing here) 'blah blah you don’t take my side blah blah.'