Review: Ritwik Pareek's 'Dug Dug' is a Biting Satire on Blind Faith

Ritwik Pareek’s wicked satire Dug Dug premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this year as part of the Discovery section. An audacious new voice, his debut feature casts a critical look at how superstition and blind faith provide a fertile breeding ground for religious cults and idolatry to grow unchecked.

Set in Rajasthan, it's well into 10 minutes that we trail an unnamed man as he rides his motorcycle on a busy highway, with trucks and cars speeding past him. The ominous background score creates anticipation and there is a strong hint that something is about to happen. And it does. A terrible freak accident takes place, where the man lies dead in a pool of blood.

The camera zooms out a little to reveal a huge hoarding with a certain Jaadugar P.P Sharma’s face peering down at his mutilated body. It’s a staggering frame, setting the tone of magic realism and quite literally the circus that is to follow his death. Soon, the police arrive and the siren lights create a dramatic effect. Aditya S Kumar’s camera lingers deliberately, absorbing the details of the environment.