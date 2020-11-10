Review: 'Laxmii' Mocks The Very Things It Claims to Celebrate

Akshay Kumar's latest film Laxmii should have learnt from Tanishq, who make advertisements only to withdraw them. Had the makers of Laxmii suffered from this lack of conviction and withdrew the film, we wouldn't have had to see such a day.

Laxmii, directed by Raghava Lawrence, is a remake of the 2011 film Kanchana, and I am definitely not going to watch the original because I am scarred for life. The hero of Laxmii, Asif, says, "The day I spot a ghost I will start wearing bangles". Why? Because the film happily buys the stereotype that bangles are equated with femininity, weakness, shame and what not!

Yes, this is what Bollywood is dishing out in 2020 while all of us IRL are celebrating women and the breaking of the glass ceiling as Kamala Harris is set to be the first elected woman Vice President of the USA.