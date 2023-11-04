‘Aarya Season 3’ Review: Guess Sushmita Sen Never Misses

But the direction (by Ram Madhvani, Kapil Sharma, Shraddha Pasi Jairath) and the cinematography always ensure that there is a distance between the audience and the characters. The distance helps you view the story without personal investment because it is a life that is very different from our own.

One is left wondering, “What will Aarya do now?” and rarely, “What would I do in this situation?” The camera is always outside looking in. The frames are spectacular as always, even though the Holi sequence in the second season still features some of the favourite shots from the show.