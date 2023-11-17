ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Miss Universe 2023 Date & Time: Shweta Sharda Represents India; Where To Watch?

Miss Universe 2023 on Saturday, 18 November 2023: Top 3 Gold finalists will be announced in in El Salvador.

Saima Andrabi
Updated
Entertainment
4 min read
Miss Universe 2023 Date & Time: Shweta Sharda Represents India; Where To Watch?
Miss Universe 2023 Pageant: The 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant is all set to take place on Saturday, 18 November 2023 at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador. 90 women across different countries of the world will compete for the most prestigious global beauty pageant. Former Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel from the United States will crown her successor at the event. Shweta Sharda, a 22 year old model cum dancer hailing from Chandigarh will represent India at the ongoing Miss Universe Contest.

Before grabbing the Miss Universe 2023 crown, the contestants of the beauty pageant have to go through different events like personal statements, in-depth interviews, evening gown, and swimwear. Maria Menounos alongside Olivia Culpo & Jeannie Mai will host the 72nd Miss Universe 2023 event. To add more glamour to the most amazing global beauty events of the year, John Legend will perform.

Miss Universe 2023 Pageant: Date and Time

The 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant will take place on Saturday, 18 November 2023. The event will begin at 6:30 am IST.

Where Will the Miss Universe 2023 Take Place

The 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant will take place at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador, El Salvador.

Miss Universe 2023 Candidates: How Many Women are Participating?

Almost 90 women from across different countries of the world are competing in the ongoing Miss Universe 2023.

Who Will Host the Miss Universe 2023?

Menounos alongside Olivia Culpo & Jeannie Mai will host the 72nd Miss Universe 2023 event.

Who Will Represent India at Miss Universe 2023?

Shweta Sharda, a 22 year old model, dancer, and choreographer from Chandigarh will represent India at the Miss Universe 2023 Pageant. Shweta is the winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023.

Miss Universe 2023 Participants: Full List Here

Following is the list of all participants of Miss Universe 2023 that is currently taking place in El Salvador.

  • Endi Demneri: Albania

  • Ana Bárbara Da Silva Coimbra: Angola

  • Yamile Dajud: Argentina

  • Karol Croes: Aruba

  • Moraya Wilson: Australia

  • Melissa Ingraham: The Bahamas

  • Lujane Yacoub: Bahrain

  • Emilie Vansteenkiste: Belgium

  • Estefany Rivero: Bolivia

  • Maria Brechane: Brazil

  • Ashellica Fahie: British Virgin Islands

  • Yuliia Pavlikova: Bulgaria

  • John Sotima: Cambodia

  • Issie Princesse: Cameroon

  • Madison Kvaltin: Canada

  • Ileann Powery: Cayman Islands

  • Celeste Viel: Chile

  • Camila Avella: Colombia

  • Lisbeth Valverde Brenes: Costa Rica

  • Andrea Erjavec: Croatia

  • Kim Rossen: Curaçao

  • Vanesa Švédová: Czech Republic

  • Nikoline Uhrenholt Hansen: Denmark

  • Mariana Downing: Dominican Republic

  • Delary Stoffers: Ecuador

  • Mohra Tantawy: Egypt

  • Isabella García-Manzo: El Salvador

  • Diana-Lita Hinestrosa Eraul: Equatorial Guinea

  • Paula Joukanen: Finland

  • Diane Leyre: France

  • Lilja Síf Pétursdóttir: Iceland

  • Shweta Sharda: India

  • Fabiënne Nicole Groeneveld: Indonesia

  • Aishah Akorede: Ireland

  • Carmen Panepinto Zayati: Italy

  • Jordanne Lauren Levy: Jamica

  • Rio Miyazaki: Japan

  • Tomiris Zair: Kazakhstan

  • Soyun Kim: Korea

  • Namuunzul Batmagnai: Mongolia

  • Amara Bo: Myanmar

  • Jameela Uiras: Namibia

  • Jane Dipika Garrett: Nepal

  • Earlyca Frederick: Saint Lucia

  • Priyanka Annuncia: Singapore

  • Kinga Puhova: Slovakia

  • Bryoni Natalie Govender: South Africa

  • Athenea Pérez: Spain

  • Lorena Santen: Switzerland

  • Anntonia Porsild: Thailand

  • Faith Gillezeau: Trinidad and Tobago

  • Angelina Usanova: Ukraine

  • Noelia Voigt: USA

  • Diana Silva: Venezuela

  • Bùi Quỳnh Hoa: Vietnam

  • Brooke Bruk-Jackson: Zimbabwe

  • Julie Tollefsen: Norway

  • Erica Robin: Pakistan

  • Natasha Vargas: Panama

  • Elicena Andrada Orrego: Paraguay

  • Camila Escribens: Peru

  • Michelle Dee: Philippines

  • Angelika Jurkowianiec: Poland

  • Marina Machete: Portugal

  • Karla Guilfú Acevedo: Puerto Rico

  • Margarita Golubeva: Russia

  • Arbesa Rrahmani: Kosovo

  • Phaimany Lathsabanthao: Laos

  • Kate Alexeeva: Latvia

  • Maya Aboul Hosn: Lebanon

  • Serena Lee: Malaysia

  • Ella Portelli: Malta

  • Tatiana Beauharnais: Mauritius

  • Melissa Flores: Mexico

  • Rikkie Kollé: Netherlands

  • Sheynnis Palacios: Nicaragua

  • Ugochi Mitchel Ihezue: Nigeria

  • Helena Bleicher: Germany

  • Jessica Page: Great Britain

  • Marielia Zaloumi: Greece

  • Michelle Cohn: Guatemala

  • Lisa Andrea Narine: Guyana

  • Zuheilyn Clemente: Honduras

  • Tünde Blága: Hungary

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of Miss Universe 2023?

People in India can watch the live streaming of Miss Universe 2023 on the official YouTube channel of missuniverse.com. People from other countries can watch the 72nd annual Miss Universe pageant on different platforms. Click here to check the list.

What Is Special About Miss Universe Pageant 2023?

The ongoing Miss Universe Event 2023 is special in different ways.  Erica Robin from Pakistan is the first ever contestant from the country. Rikkie Valerie Kollé from the Netherlands and Marina Machete from Portugal are the trans gender contestants. Maria Camila Avella Montañez from Colombia and Michelle Cohn from Guatemala, are the first married women to participate in the pageant. They are also the first mothers to compete in this global beauty contest.

The three Gold Winners of Miss Universe Pageant 2023 will be announced tomorrow on Saturday, 18 November 2023 in El Salvador. Each will be rewarded with a cash prize of $12,000.
Miss Universe 2023: Top 10 Contestant List

The top 10 Silver finalist of Miss Universe 2023 are:

  • Ana Coimbra: Angola 

  • Maria Brechane: Brazil

  • Celeste Viel: Chile

  • Maya Aboul Hosn: Lebanon

  • Michelle Dee: Philippines

  • Karla Guilfú Acevedo: Puerto Rico

  • Priyanka Annuncia: Singapore

  • Bryoni Govender: South Africa

  • Angelina Usanova: Ukraine

  • Brooke Bruk-Jackson: Zimbabwe

Published: 
