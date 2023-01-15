Miss Universe 2022: India's Divita Rai Misses Out; USA's R'Bonney Gabriel Wins

One of the questions that Gabriel was asked was, "Miss Universe recently made an inclusive change, allowing mothers and married women to compete this year. What’s another change you’d like to see and why?"

Gabriel's answer, which is now doing the rounds on the internet, was, "For me, I would like to see an age increase because I am 28 years old and that is the oldest age to compete. I think it’s a beautiful thing. My favourite quote is 'If not now, then when?' As a woman, I believe that age does not define us. It’s not tomorrow; it’s yesterday, but it’s now. The time is now that you can go after what you want."

As per the official website of Miss Universe, Gabriel is the first Filipino-American to win the prestigious crown and wishes to represent Asian Americans.