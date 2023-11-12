‘Tiger 3’ Review: Kept Afloat Mainly by the Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif Effect

I digress but why does the film have such a boring name? What happened to names like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’ and ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’? Why not try our hand at a Tiger 3: Kab Tak Hai Jaan?

However, both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif balance the film’s first half on their star status. Khan’s entry, though not remotely as massy as one would’ve hoped, still elicited the hoots one would expect from the star. When it comes to the action genre, Salman Khan has created a niche for himself but it’s a pity that he feels rather underutilised in Tiger 3.