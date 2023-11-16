'People Say Things All the Time': Alia on Ranbir Being Labelled as a 'Red Flag'

Speaking to host Karan Johar, Alia shared, "I have a very candid way of speaking so even when I’m talking about anything in my life, I like to imitate the person that I’m talking about, I like to give anecdotes, I like to make it personal. I feel like a lot of things just get picked out of context which happened recently.”

"My team told me, ‘This is going a little out of hand.’ And I was like, ‘It’s okay, let it be.’ because genuinely, people say things all the time. But then I realised that there are serious articles talking about how he’s a toxic man and this and that. And I’m like, ‘Are we serious?’ There are many issues in the world to talk and give more attention towards than talking about something I said in a completely different context. I think the only reason I felt bad, or feel bad is that if people misunderstand, is because he’s genuinely the opposite of all of that,” Alia added.

Speaking about Ranbir's reaction to the controversy, she further shared, "But don’t you feel like there’s also a line which I feel is being crossed. But you can’t say anything about it. People can say what they want. In fact, Ranbir says that ‘Alia, the audience owns you, they can say what the hell they want about you. As long as your movies are doing well, please do not complain sitting in your apartment in Bandra.'"