'People Say Things All the Time': Alia on Ranbir Being Labelled as a 'Red Flag'

Alia Bhatt spoke about the incident on Koffee With Karan Season 8's latest episode.

Alia on Ranbir Being Labelled as a 'Red Flag'
Alia Bhatt, who recently appeared on Koffee With Karan Season 8's latest episode, reacted to the internet calling her actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor a "red flag" and a "toxic person".

For the unversed, a few months ago, several trolls called out Ranbir after Alia revealed that he doesn't like her wearing lipstick and would ask her to "wipe it off", during an Instagram live.

Speaking to host Karan Johar, Alia shared, "I have a very candid way of speaking so even when I’m talking about anything in my life, I like to imitate the person that I’m talking about, I like to give anecdotes, I like to make it personal. I feel like a lot of things just get picked out of context which happened recently.”

"My team told me, ‘This is going a little out of hand.’ And I was like, ‘It’s okay, let it be.’ because genuinely, people say things all the time. But then I realised that there are serious articles talking about how he’s a toxic man and this and that. And I’m like, ‘Are we serious?’ There are many issues in the world to talk and give more attention towards than talking about something I said in a completely different context. I think the only reason I felt bad, or feel bad is that if people misunderstand, is because he’s genuinely the opposite of all of that,” Alia added.

Speaking about Ranbir's reaction to the controversy, she further shared, "But don’t you feel like there’s also a line which I feel is being crossed. But you can’t say anything about it. People can say what they want. In fact, Ranbir says that ‘Alia, the audience owns you, they can say what the hell they want about you. As long as your movies are doing well, please do not complain sitting in your apartment in Bandra.'"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jigra co-starring The Archies actor Vedang Raina. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film will hit the big screens in 2024.

