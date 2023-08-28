Who Is Shweta Sharda, the Winner of Miss Diva Universe 2023?

Shweta Sharda was born in Chandigarh and moved to Mumbai at the age of 16. As per Femina Beauty Pageants, Sharda struggled during her early years in the city due to financial hardships.

She completed her education under the CBSE board and is currently completing her graduation from the Indira Gandhi National Open University.

In addition to the beauty pageant, Sharda has been a part of a number of dance reality shows, including Dance India Dance (DID), Dance+, Jhalak Dikhlaja, and Dance Deewane. The diva served as a choreographer in Jhalak Dikhlaja.