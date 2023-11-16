ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ananya Panday Drops a Sweet Birthday Post for Aditya Roy Kapur With Unseen Pic

Aditya Roy Kapur turns 38 on 16 November.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Celebrities
1 min read
Ananya Panday Drops a Sweet Birthday Post for Aditya Roy Kapur With Unseen Pic
Actor Aditya Roy Kapur celebrates his 38th birthday on 16 November. To mark the special occasion, Ananya Panday took to social media to wish the actor.

Sharing an unseen picture of Aditya on her Instagram story, the Student of the Year 2 actor wrote, "Happy birthday Ad" along with a few emojis.

Have a look at her post here:

A screengrab on Ananya's story.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Several rumours about Ananya and Aditya dating surfaced after the two were pictured together at celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali party in 2022.

Since then, the duo has been spotted together on various occasions. During a recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 with Ananya and Sara Ali Khan as guests, several references were made about Ananya dating The Night Manager star.

