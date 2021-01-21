Malayalam Actor Unnikrishnan Namboothiri Passes Away at 98

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared a message on Facebook honouring the late actor. It reads, “Unnikrishnan Namboothiri was an actor who excelled in expressive acting. He was known to be a distinct personality in the field of cinema for his age-old interest and confidence for the same. A fellow leftist, he had closely associated with the CPI(M). His demise is a great loss to the artist fraternity. This is a personal loss for me as well. The gap left by his death in the cultural space, cannot be easily filled.”