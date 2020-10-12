Celebrating ‘Tumbbad’: Anand Gandhi Decodes the Horror Film Genre

“I was half asleep on my bed when I felt someone’s breath on my neck. I froze. I was certain if I opened my eyes…” All of us have heard some version of this horror story around picnic campfires. If you are so inclined to disrupt the collective mood or titillating anxiety with rational rigour, you could follow up with, “So given that you are still here, what happened?” Most likely, the reply will be, “Well isn’t it spooky?”

One of the primal responses to the unknown and the incomprehensible is fear. In forest environments, where our species evolved amid endless predatory threats, approaching what we don’t understand or don’t know with caution or fear is likely to have saved the lives of our ancestors - the ones who didn’t have genes programmed to fear the unknown didn’t survive their predator-infested world to pass on their caution-free genes.

Our brains reward vigilance because it’s the most essential tool in our biological survival kit. A nightmare is an exercise in vigilance - it is our mind preparing us for eventualities that could break us or kill us.