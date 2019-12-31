Thalapathy 64: Vijay Reveals First Look, Title of Next Film on NYE

While some have speculated that he would collaborate with Atlee or AR Murugadoss, the actor has chosen Kaithi director Lokesh Kanagaraj to helm his next project. Further details about the story are being kept under wraps but Kanagaraj has promised to make it different from Vijay’s other films. The team has reportedly completed two shoot schedules, including a major portion of the film which was shot in a prison in Shimoga, Karnataka. Vijay was last seen in Atlee’s Bigil, in which he played both a father and his son. The film also starred Jackie Shroff and Nayanthara.

Master marks the first time Vijay and Super Deluxe actor Vijay Sethupati will be seen on screen together. The former will reportedly play a college professor and the latter the antagonist. The film also stars Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Arjun Das. It has been co-written by Aadai director Rathna Kumar and bankrolled by XB Film Creators. Composer Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to score the music. Master is expected to release in April 2020.