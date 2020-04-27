Around 30 Tamil filmmakers on Sunday announced in a joint statement that they have the right to release their films directly on OTT platforms. This comes two days after The Tamil Nadu Theatre Owners Association said they are considering a ban on Suriya’s movies after the actor’s banner decided to release Jyotika-starrer Ponmagal Vandhal directly on Amazon Prime Video.According to reports, in the statement, the filmmakers said, “With the development of OTT (Over the Top) technology, many new films started coming out worldwide directly on this platform. Post the lockdown due to corona in the country, many OTT platforms have started acquiring small and medium budget films for direct OTT premiere, which we all have to welcome wholeheartedly,”They also mentioned that other language film producers are also trying to recover their investment by selling the rights of their films to OTT platforms. “The balance films can release properly too. Like that there are so many benefits we can enjoy by allowing the OTT premiere of small-medium budget films and hence this step by OTT players must be welcomed by all of us. We must request OTT players to acquire many small and medium budget films, which are struggling to release or stuck due to this lock down,” the statement read.Further, they added that the producers have the right to recover their investment in any way they deem fit.“In addition, a Film Producer who has invested his money, has all the right to exploit his film in every possible way by selling the rights available for his film, to recover his investment so that he or she can continue in the film business.”Statement by Tamil filmmakersThe statement ended by saying that after the lockdown is lifted, all the stakeholders must come to a feasible solution, regarding OTT release of new films, for the welfare of the Tamil film industry.Jyotika-starrer Ponmagal Vandhal was supposed to hit theatres on 27 March but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The makers recently announced that the film is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)