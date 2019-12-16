‘Sudani From Nigeria’ Director to Boycott National Awards Over CAA

Malayalam filmmaker Zakariya Mohammed, who directed Sudani from Nigeria, which won the National Award for Best Malayalam Film this year has announced that he will boycott the National Awards function to be held in 2020. Mohammed posted a message on his Facebook account stating, “In protest against the CAB and National Register of Citizens, I, as the director of Sudani from Nigeria, will stay away from the National Award ceremony along with scriptwriter Muhsin Parari and the producers of the film.”

Sudani from Nigeria released in 2018 and is a heartwarming drama featuring Soubin Shahir and Samule Abiola Robinson. The film revolves around a Nigerian footballer who plays for a local Malappuram football club, gets injured and is nursed back to health by the locals in the village. The film is written and directed by Mohammed with dialogues co-written by Muhsin Parari.