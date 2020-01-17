Arvind Swami Unveils ‘Thalaivi’ Look on MGR’s Birth Anniversary

Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is a biopic of late actor, politician and Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, who passed away in Chennai in December 2016. MGR played a pivotal role in Jayalalithaa’s life. The two starred in several films together between 1965 and 1973, including Aayirathil Oruvan, Adimai Penn, Oli Vilakku and Kadhal Vaganam. Their last film together was Pattikaattu Ponnaiya in 1973.

In an interview with the Times of India, Vijay said that Arvind’s character is based on the AIADMK leader’s general appearance and not a specific look. “We have recreated many of MGR's and Amma's memorable moments in the film, but haven't strived to replicate them. This look of Arvind Swami's, therefore, is not a recreation of any of MGR's looks in particular, but the generic appearance of the iconic personality he was between 1965 and 1970. I'd say the character is Arvind Swami's soul, but MGR's look,” he said.