Arvind Swami Unveils ‘Thalaivi’ Look on MGR’s Birth Anniversary
Arvind Swami unveiled the first look of himself as AIADMK leader MG Ramachandran in Kananga Ranaut-starrer Thalaivi on the late Tamil Nadu chief minister’s 103rd birth anniversary. The Roja actor shared photos recreating two of MGR’s iconic stances, as well as a short teaser and the resemblance is spot on. “Here is my first look as Puratchi Thaliavar, Makkal Thilagam MGR in #Thalaivi . A teaser follows at 10.30 am today. Hope you like it,” he tweeted.
Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is a biopic of late actor, politician and Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa, who passed away in Chennai in December 2016. MGR played a pivotal role in Jayalalithaa’s life. The two starred in several films together between 1965 and 1973, including Aayirathil Oruvan, Adimai Penn, Oli Vilakku and Kadhal Vaganam. Their last film together was Pattikaattu Ponnaiya in 1973.
In an interview with the Times of India, Vijay said that Arvind’s character is based on the AIADMK leader’s general appearance and not a specific look. “We have recreated many of MGR's and Amma's memorable moments in the film, but haven't strived to replicate them. This look of Arvind Swami's, therefore, is not a recreation of any of MGR's looks in particular, but the generic appearance of the iconic personality he was between 1965 and 1970. I'd say the character is Arvind Swami's soul, but MGR's look,” he said.
Kangana Ranaut’s look as Jayalilathaa was revealed earlier. She is seen sporting her familiar circular ‘bindi’ and a green cape. Hollywood expert Jason Collins, who has worked on films like Captain Marvel and Blade Runner, was roped in to help Kangana perfect her look.
Thalaivi releases on 26 June.
