Jayasurya Announces The Title & Release Date of His 100th Film

Sharing the poster of the movie Jayasurya wrote, "20 years in Cinema,

20 years in an industry I proudly call mine, 20 years of working with the best directors, producers, actors and technicians, 20 years of growth, 20 years of being humbled by all of your love and support. Thank you".

"In these 20 beautiful years, I have been nothing short of blessed. Blessed with a 100 movies, 100 characters very very dear to me, 100 stories, Innumerable ‘start camera actions’ Innumerable ‘cuts’ And an abundance of all things beautiful. At the start of this beautiful journey, never did I ever imagine I would be here announcing my 100th movie, Sunny.

Sunny, like every other character of mine is special but I can confidently say that it has a slightly more special place in my heart because of how unique the concept is. I am very happy to announce that Sunny will be all yours on September 23rd, with Amazon Prime doing a world wide release in 240 countries", Jayasurya added.

Sunny is reportedly about a musician who has lost everything in life.