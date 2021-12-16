50 Yrs of Anand: Hrishikesh Mukerjee's Timeless Movie About Life & Loss

Anand’s conduct in the film isn’t a farce meant to cheer up those around him, or enhance his status by depicting himself as fearless in face of death.

His ways are informed by the filmmaker’s construct of an ideal man. At times he invokes odd but moralistic ideas which would sit well with ancient philosophical schools. The stoics discussed the idea of facing death with courage, because there is nothing special about an event which signifies a journey coming to an end. Anand repeats the same and much more.

One of his quirks, is to search for his long-lost friend, ‘Murari Lal’ in complete strangers. Very soon we understand, that there is no real person of this name.

Anand explains to Bhaskar how we might end up liking or disliking people for no good reason, without ever getting to know them. His idea of living life to the ‘fullest’ includes being nice to others, and forging positive relationships with them. This is vindicated by him finally coming across his Murari Lal in Isa Bhai (Johnny Walker), who not only receives him cordially but also becomes a close friend.