Caste In Malayalam Cinema: Stars and the Glorification of Savarnas

Even if the lack of lower caste representation can be set aside, there is still the larger issue of upper caste glorification and the use of offensive casteist slurs which clearly shows the prejudice in the industry.

The impoverishment of characters living in an illam (house of Namboodiri), tharavad (ancestral home of land-owners) or kottaram (palace) is also a popular storyline in most mainstream Malayalam films. This is one of the many ways in which the anti-reservation propaganda is spread, by blaming upper caste poverty on reservations. Aryan (1988) by Priyadarshan and Mayookham (2005) directed by Hariharan are examples of this.

Casteist abuses and slurs are normalised along with vilification of the lower castes. Words like “chhetta” (modest dwelling of the poor), “pulayadi mone” (son of pulaya), are thrown around as cuss words and an entire generation, if not more, of Malayalam cinema, actively propagated this elitist casteism.

One of Kerala’s most popular and successful filmmakers, Priyadarshan, is known for the glorification of Nairs in films. In the film Chandralekha (1991), Mohanlal’s character says a dialogue asserting his Nair identity to make a statement that he wouldn’t watch a nurse change a woman’s clothes, as though it is a caste quality. Innocent’s character goes on to affirm this and says “so, he’s not from a poisonous caste”, after knowing that he’s a Nair. In another Priyadarshan film, Kakkakuyil (2001), Nedumudi Venu who is still skeptical about his grandson dating a woman studying in Cambridge, sighs in relief and joy after coming to know that she’s a Menon. Similarly, in Kilukkam (1991) and Thenmavin Kombath (1994) there are such instances of establishing superiority through caste.

If the Hindu caste glorification wasn’t enough, films like Pathinettam Padi (2019) flaunts the converted Namboodiri Christian heritage. Even for a character to be a Christian, they find it important to establish that he’s a Christian of superior birth. And obviously, Malayalam cinema can only think of Syrian Christians as heroes. Films like Ea.Ma.You (2018) and Kumbalangi Nights (2019) have breached that mould, where Christians of lower caste or class are featured as heroes.