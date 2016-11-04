I’m Making Films For My People; Art Means War: Ritwik Ghatak

Ghatak never made films for money, and he wished to make cinema an important tool of mass media that could serve far-reaching goals of change.

He said, “I make films for people. Sergei Eisenstein and Vsevolod Pudovkin too did the same. We have to make cinema reach the hearts of common people. If we take vans to villages and exhibit cinema, it would be possible. In Bengal, women are used to watching jatra (musical plays). There was a time when religious lessons were taught through these plays. We have to master the art of these plays, and create characters that can understand the nerve of ordinary people. If we show films about family planning or government propaganda, the art of cinema will never evolve. Tell me, can you teach poems in school? Through mobile vans, cinema can not only be popular but also be widespread. I’ve tried to spot the usual rhyme of life in my films.”