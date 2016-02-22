How Sooraj Barjatya Awakened the Sanskari Indian Boy in Me
My mother is a hardcore ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya’ fan, my uncle is a ‘Hum Saath Saath Hai’ fan, and I am a ‘Prem Ratan Dhan Payo’ fan – so the filmy keeda runs in my blood.
My big fat Indian family loves watching movies together, and if it’s a Sooraj Barjatiya family drama, then kya baat hai!
I have grown up watching his movies and he somehow always brings out the ‘sanskari’ boy in me (I can’t help it!) – something my mother has always dreamt of (good for her)! Let’s face it, after our parents, relatives and extended families, if there’s anyone who’s painted the picture of a perfect ‘Indian family’ on screen, it is Mr Sooraj Barjatya.
I’m sure after watching all his movies, mothers come out of theatres saying – ‘Beta, prem ko dekho aur seekho!’ (PS: Prem being Salman Khan, mostly.)
Let me try and list some typical Barjatya mantra –
1. Women Are to Be loved
Only if more men in India watched Sooraj Barjatya films, so many social problems would be eradicated in a jiffy. Women are meant to be loved, respected and adored. Period. No questions asked.
2. Getting Married Is Every Indian’s dream
According to Barjatya, getting married is every Indian’s goal in life. If your parents have chosen the ultimate girl or boy for you, just get married with all the bling, and you’ll live happily ever after. Because that’s what all sanskari Indians do, apparently.
3. Your Sister-In-Law Is Equal to Your Mother
While many may beg to differ, in a typical Sooraj Barjatya film, your sister-in-law is equal to your mother. So what if that defies the logic of age, relationships and chemistry? (Yes, don’t forget that your sister-in-law is most likely to become your good friend first. Or she might just be another loving family member.) Spare the poor soul.
4. Want to Chill With Your Family? Play Antakshari
Family time is very important. So if you want to bond with your family, play Antakshari. I hope you know the rules. And don’t forget to sit in a circle with cushions around you!
5. Elders Are Always Right
Do not take your elders for granted. They have lived longer than you and are more experienced. So they have solutions to every problem in the world. So, next time your account statement slides down to 3 figures, you know who to go to.
6. Love Is Everything
Love is the beauty of life. You can love anyone and everyone – from your pets to your house to your cap to your jacket to even a stray kabootar... Yes, you heard me right. Watch a Sooraj Barjatya film if you haven’t yet. You’ll know what I’m talking about.
(This article is from The Quint’s archives and was first published on 22 February 2016. It is now being republished to mark Sooraj Barjatya’s birthday.)
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )