What Would Borat Do In India?

The biggest stunt in the sequel features former New York City Mayor and Trump’s legal advisor - Rudy Giuliani. Giuliani is caught in a suspicious enough situation, and this has led to a war of words between Cohen, Giuliani and even Trump, questioning the intention of Giuliani. Cohen is known for pranking unsuspecting people, especially those in power. He famously got the former U.S Vice President, Dick Cheney to sign on a ‘Waterboarding Kit’ (which was just a plastic jug), pranked Pamela Anderson that allegedly ended her marriage with Kid Rock, and the list goes on. But Cohen’s real genius lies in the base social experiments he conducts with/on normal people. In this particular movie, for example, at an anti-lockdown protest - Borat gets the crowds singing a song that disses Obama, Dr Fauci and journalists, calling COVID-19 a liberal hoax and scary references to ‘the Saudi way of punishment’. It’s humour and horror all wrapped into one song, that shows the battle U.S and perhaps most of the world is fighting.

The film, available on Amazon, has been released just two weeks before the U.S Presidential elections, and the timing of the film is not lost at all. While Cohen’s style of postmodern comedy always has political undertones, the Borat sequel’s politics is pretty obvious, and some would even say biased.