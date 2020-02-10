To All the Boys 2 Review: LJ Returns as Feminist Hero of Romance

In the first part of the trilogy, which released on Netflix in 2018, we experienced the story through Lara Jean’s eyes. In To All The Boys 2, we virtually live inside her mind as she navigates through life. Lara Jean returns as the feminist hero we saw her be in the first film. This time around too she’s articulate, honest and embraces romance and femininity with confidence and clarity. At times, the depth of her self-awareness as a 16-year-old feels unreal, but in the larger scheme of things, that is pretty insignificant. Lana Condor once again does not disappoint; although her acting seems to lack a certain candidness that could have benefited the character of Lara Jean.

Unfortunately, it’s Noah Centineo’s character that seems to have been written out. If in Part 1 Peter Kavinsky made you believe that not all white high school jocks are jerks, in the second part Kavinsky will make you question that belief.