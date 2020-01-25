This Republic Day, ZEE5 Takes a Pledge To Entertain India

The pledge reads: “This Republic Day, We Pledge to Entertain You, With no bias to language or genre, The best of entertainment – with the most variety and diversity, We are the republic of entertainment!” This pledge will be taken by Bollywood, TV, Digital and music celebrities. You can watch the video here.

This pledge reinforces ZEE5’s commitment of entertaining India without any bias towards language or genre. India is known for its diversity and ZEE5 celebrates this very diversity by offering original content across 12 languages spanning multiple genres. The sheer variety of content they have is mind-boggling. You could be at home, commuting to work or on a vacation. With ZEE5, you have access to quality entertainment anytime, anywhere. The best part is that you have something for every family member.