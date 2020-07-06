Sushmita Sen, Director Ram Madhvani Confirm Season Two of 'Aarya'

Sushmita Sen returned to acting after a gap of 5 years with the Disney+Hotstar web series Aarya, created by director Ram Madhvani. It also starred Chandrachur Singh, Sikandar Kher and Namit Das.

During an Instagram live session on Saturday, where Sushmita and Madhvani were taking the viewers' questions and discussing the making of the show, they confirmed that it will be returning for a second season.

Talking about how Sushmita's character will pan out in the second season, Ram Madhvani said, "She is going to be wearing a cape this time and she is going to be in leather. In season two, like season one, she will be paying the price of what she wants.”