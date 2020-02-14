Review: ‘Taj Mahal 1989’ Explores Love Through a Nostalgia Trip

The characters spawn across ages. So you have Akhtar (Neeraj Kabi) and Sarita Baig (Geetanjali Kulkarni) play a couple stuck in a loveless marriage. Akhtar and Sarita are professors at Lucknow University, teaching Philosophy and Physics respectively. Akhtar routinely narrates lines from Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s poetry while Sarita enjoys the masala Bollywood flicks.

Then there’s Angad (Anud Singh Dhaka), a philosophy student at the University who looks at love with cynicism and finds the conversation around it to be silly. But he’s very open when it comes to conversation about sex, which he routinely has with his friend Rashmi (Anshul Chauhan). She, on the other hand, says that the notion that “girls only look for love” is not true at all and is dating their mutual friend Dharam (Paras Priyadarshan).