Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry - The Anti-pop Star

Condensing two-and-a-half years of Eilish's life and music into a vérité record of two-and-a-half hours is no easy task. Cutler never forgets that the key to understanding her popularity lies in her music. Eilish possesses that rare gift of distilling her sadness into honest and relatable songs. If her wise-beyond-years words speak to the head and heart, the infectious hooks keep your foot tapping. Some songs have a nursery rhyme quality to them, others feel like words joined together from diary entries. She doesn't always sing so much as whisper her words as if to beckon the listener nearer, to find comfort in shared emotional turmoil. She describes her fans as repositories of “feelings and heartbreaks,” like they're a part of her. And you see it as Cutler closes in on the faces of concert attendees tearing up to “When the party's over” and “I love you.”

Helping Eilish handle the dark side of fame is an able supporting cast in her family. They are her biggest cheerleaders. Eilish may be the one appearing on all the late-night talk shows and magazine covers. But “Billie Eilish” is a solo act, a sibling duo, and a family. “I would do talent shows when I was little, and my dad would play ukulele. My mom would play guitar. My brother would sing harmony. It was always like that. Our family was just one big fucking song,” she says in the film.