5 Reasons Why You Should Definitely Watch ‘JL 50’

A plane crashes, another flight gets hijacked and CBI steps in to takeover the situation. You've probably heard this before but in JL 50 there are more clues. The plane that has mysteriously crashed in the present time seems to have taken off from Kolkata 35 years ago. Where was it all this while?

An interesting premise and impressive cast lineup, JL 50 starts streaming on Sony LIV on 4 September and here are some reasons why you should probably give it a shot.