5 Reasons Why You Should Definitely Watch ‘JL 50’
‘JL 50’ stars Abhay Deol and Pankaj Kapur in the lead.
A plane crashes, another flight gets hijacked and CBI steps in to takeover the situation. You've probably heard this before but in JL 50 there are more clues. The plane that has mysteriously crashed in the present time seems to have taken off from Kolkata 35 years ago. Where was it all this while?
An interesting premise and impressive cast lineup, JL 50 starts streaming on Sony LIV on 4 September and here are some reasons why you should probably give it a shot.
1. Have You Seen The Cast?
Sony LIV's JL 50 is packed with good performances! Don't believe me? Let me list it out for you: Abhay Deol, Pankaj Kapur, Piyush Mishra, Rajesh Sharma.. The show is filled with talented actors who haven't been a part of mainstream content lately. And that should be enough to convince anyone! There's also a new face to look out for - Ritika Anand.
Pankaj Kapur's character, a quantum physics professor in Kolkata, brings in that perfect, old-school Bengali charm. Abhay Deol nails the portrayal of a calm and composed CBI officer with Rajesh Mishra as his aide-de-camp. And Piyush Mishra's brief, but important, appearance is what kept me on my toes.
2. Abhay Deol As The Most Real CBI Officer
Dressed in similar shades of formal wear throughout the show, Abhay Deol's Shantanu is anything but your regular gun-wielding investigative officer. He's poised, doesn't rudely barge into suspects' homes, and lacks the usual entitlement you would associate with a typical reel CBI officer. He's also not the best when it comes to physically fighting someone but all of these weaknesses coupled with his determination to find the truth is what makes his character so appealing.
3. A Slice of Kolkata Life
The story of JL 50 is set against the rustic, cultural charm of Kolkata. Though filmed in Hindi, the dialogues are laced with Bengali words and accent that lend authenticity to the vibe of the show. Yellow taxis, roadside puchkas, and decrepit homes that have stood the test of time - JL 50 is a reminder of the typical 'Calcutta' vibe some of us might have first encountered in a Rabindranath Tagore story from our childhood. That element of nostalgia is what makes JL 50 such a wonderful watch. For the music lovers, there are a few songs too!
4. Perfect Bite-Sized Episodes
With new films and series releasing every week on an OTT platform, it's often difficult to keep up with all the content that's out there. Personally, I loved that JL 50 had only four episodes, with each episode lasting roughly half an hour. It's uncommon for a drama series to have such short episodes but in the case of JL 50, the format does wonders for the narrative and kept me hooked.
5. You Won't Be Able To Take Your Eyes Off The Screen
Literally. JL 50 might be only 4 episodes long (short as compared to other mystery thrillers out there) but every episode is packed with enough momentum and information to keep you thoroughly engaged. I know I couldn't look away for even a second because if I did, I'd definitely miss out on an important detail. The Abhay Deol and Pankaj Kapur-starrer is an enjoyable experience that is neither too long nor too short. Crisp storytelling and powerful performances are two things that make the show stand out.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.