Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Dub for ‘The Boys’ Series

Amazon Prime Video is going all out to popularise their popular English series The Boys in local languages across the globe. The platform has now roped in Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Arjun Kapoor and Disha Patani to voice the Hindi dubbed version of the series. The three will be heard voicing the parts of Homelander, Billy Butcher and Starlight respectively.

The Boys is being dubbed into Tamil and Telugu as well. Speaking about the opportunity to be a part of The Boys, Arjun Kapoor said, “I have been a huge fan of the series ever since it released on Amazon Prime Video. The character of Billy Butcher, much like the series, has a unique charm and an impressive character arc. Billy’s wild sarcasm and his alluring ruggedness spoke to me and I can’t be more excited to voice this delightfully-vexed vigilante.”

Rajkummar Rao who has been signed on to voice Homelander said, “The Boys is one of my favourite series on Amazon Prime Video. It is fascinating to watch Antony Starr as Homelander – an infuriatingly complex character that everyone loves to hate. Voicing for Homelander has been extremely exciting and I hope that the audiences like what I have done with my voice for Homelander. It's been a great experience doing this."

The dubbed versions of The Boys will be available on Prime Video from 28 October, for now, you can watch the Hindi trailer of the series here: