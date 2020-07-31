Raat Akeli Hai Isn’t Just a Thriller, It Fights Patriarchy: Trehan

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte-starrer Raat Akeli Hai is out on Netflix. Honey Trehan, who shot to fame as a casting director, wears the hat of a director for the first time as he carefully brings to life each of the characters in this 'whodunnit' murder mystery. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of the cop, Jatil Yadav, who is investigating a high-profile case and Radhika Apte plays Radha, a newly-wed woman whose much-older husband gets murdered.

Talking about his directorial debut, Honey tells The Quint that on the surface this looks like a murder mystery but as we go along we see how these characters are caught in a patriarchal setup and by the end of it they try to break free.