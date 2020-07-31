Raat Akeli Hai Isn’t Just a Thriller, It Fights Patriarchy: Trehan
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte talk about understanding patriarchal mindset through their characters.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte-starrer Raat Akeli Hai is out on Netflix. Honey Trehan, who shot to fame as a casting director, wears the hat of a director for the first time as he carefully brings to life each of the characters in this 'whodunnit' murder mystery. Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the role of the cop, Jatil Yadav, who is investigating a high-profile case and Radhika Apte plays Radha, a newly-wed woman whose much-older husband gets murdered.
Talking about his directorial debut, Honey tells The Quint that on the surface this looks like a murder mystery but as we go along we see how these characters are caught in a patriarchal setup and by the end of it they try to break free.
Radhika Apte also says she trained for a month in order to get the dialect of the region where the film is shot right. "My Hindi isn't great and I am not proud of it. It took me a month to just get the dialect right and I had never been to these places or met these people," says Radhika.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he relied on Honey's vision of the character. "There were times when I tried to create my vision for the role but I was going off track. The discussion with Honey helped flesh out Jatil Yadav".
Watch the video to find out more.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.