'Oprah’s Book Club' Dabbles in Bestsellers, Offers Drab Commentary

Toni Morrison’s debut novel The Bluest Eye (1970) had barely sold 2,000 copies. This was before it featured on Oprah’s Book Club, which gave it a massive push, raising the paperback sales to around 8,00,000, according to Quartz. Morrison’s books continued to feature on Oprah’s lists, making many of them bestsellers.

Some literary ‘purists’ might disregard this in favour of Morrison’s genius — which is undeniable — but the ‘Oprah Effect’ on the publishing industry and readers around the globe has been widely recognised.

What began as a small segment on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1996 is now a full-fledged show, Oprah’s Book Club on Apple TV+, with two episodes already out.