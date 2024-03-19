'One Piece' to 'Avatar': Anime Fans Answer What Makes Live Action Successful

Upon asking anime fans, we found out that it's kind of an unspoken rule among pop culture fans that live-action adaptations were never meant to be. For instance, another anime enthusiast, Kevin Fernandes (24), told us that the best way to describe them is "lacklustre."

“More often than not, they've been total letdowns. Lacklustre is the best way to describe them – like, they missed the memo on what made the original shows so damn good. I've seen a few attempts, and it's like they're trying to fit a square peg into a round hole," he added.

Speaking about why the original 'reigns supreme', he further said, "The original reigns supreme for a reason: time. You have all the time in the world to bond with the characters, experience their highs & lows like a friend. Character development thrives in the original, allowing them to evolve authentically."