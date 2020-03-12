The Fate of an Irani Cafe Unfolds in Netflix’s ‘Maska’ Trailer
The trailer for new Netflix Original Maska has released. The coming-of-age film follows Rumi (Prit Kamani), a young Parsi boy whose parents, played by Manisha Koirala and Jaaved Jaffery, proudly run an old Irani cafe in Mumbai. To their chagrin, he has no intentions of taking over the family business, and instead harbours dreams of becoming an actor. As the story unfolds, Rumi encounters lessons in love, following his passion and what it means to be a ‘Maskawala’.
Watch the trailer here:
Speaking about her character Diana, Manisha had earlier said, “I am playing an eccentric Parsi woman whose son has gone off-track. I am trying to preserve the roots and heritage of the Parsi culture. My character wants to preserve her Irani Cafe and restaurants as she wants to carry on her husband's legacy.” The actor was also part of Netflix Original series Lust Stories, which released in 2018.
Maska has been written and directed by debutante director Neeraj Udhwani, and also marks the acting debut of singer Shirley Setia. The film streams from 27 March.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated )