The Fate of an Irani Cafe Unfolds in Netflix’s ‘Maska’ Trailer

Speaking about her character Diana, Manisha had earlier said, “I am playing an eccentric Parsi woman whose son has gone off-track. I am trying to preserve the roots and heritage of the Parsi culture. My character wants to preserve her Irani Cafe and restaurants as she wants to carry on her husband's legacy.” The actor was also part of Netflix Original series Lust Stories, which released in 2018.

Maska has been written and directed by debutante director Neeraj Udhwani, and also marks the acting debut of singer Shirley Setia. The film streams from 27 March.