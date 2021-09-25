TUDUM: Finding Anamika First Look, Bhansali’s Heeramandi, Minnal Murali, & More

Thomas’ superhero is fast as a ‘tsunami’ and seemingly a great marksman. “By the time the shoot is done, you’ll love me and hate me at the same time. You’ll love me for the output and you will love me for the work,” Thomas said.

Minnal Murali follows Thomas’ character and an entire village of ‘human stories’ where being a superhero is a ‘X-Factor’.

Little Things 4

Dhruv and Kavya, aka Momo and Biryani, return to screen with a very important question: the future. While Dhruv brings up the matter of marriage, Kavya seems sceptical. The fourth and final season of Little Things follows the couple as they navigate this new aspect of their relationship.

Aranyak

Raveena Tandon plays a cop who digs up skeletons in a Himalayan town which revives a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity deeply enrooted in the region’s myths. They come across the entity while investigating a tourist’s disappearances. Aranyak stars Ashutosh Rana and Parambrata Chaterjee.

Mismatched 2

The second season of Mismatched is announced with the cast participating in a musical face-off against the cast of Kota Factory 2. This season of the Rohit Saraf and Prajakta Kohli-starrer show will pick up after Dimple (Kohli) lose her app's code, and Rishi (Saraf) has given up on love.

It will also address Namrata (Devyani Shorey) and Rishi's fractured friendship, and does Anmol (Taaruk Raina) get back his status as a gaming 'legend'?