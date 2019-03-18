‘Delhi Crime’: The Netflix Show that Dramatised the Nirbhaya Probe

The show begins with the discovery of the beaten boy and grievously damaged girl discarded on the side of road. Based on the case files, Mehta’s police procedural is mostly factual with some dramatic and cinematic license to take us behind the scenes on the investigation that followed.

As the young boy retraces events of the night, all you can do is scream ‘don’t get into that bus!’ The most compelling element of this series is that we already know so much, and yet we are desperate for every detail, in order to understand the criminal mind. And yet, when the chief suspect coldly, defiantly, gives his version of the story, your stomach tightens and your eyes well up.