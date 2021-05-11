‘Nayattu’ and Kerala’s Political Landscape: Reality or Fallacy?

The OTT release of Nayattu has sparked off a debate on social media platforms, while some are accusing the film for its anti-dalit politics, others see it as a step forward since the film engages with caste, especially for Malayalam cinema, given how negligent it has been towards the social reality of caste all these years. Before making my points on Nayattu, it is important to know that the basic problem with the film is that it force-fits the big canvas IV Sasi and T Damodaran styled political drama into the mould of neo-noir realism. These films follow a specific template showing a hierarchical political order of ‘common man to party machineries to state machineries to ministers in the cabinet’. Particularly, in the Damodaran set up, in terms of characters, the common man will be brahmin savarna, while dalit MLA/police officers, who are reservation candidates, will usually be negatively stereotyped and all other conflict in the story will revolve around upper-caste politics.

Nayattu, written by Shahi Kabir, changes this set up and shows dalits as part of the system. It follows the same big-canvas drama but the narrative revolves around dalit organisations, dalit political parties and dalit police officers. This is indeed a positive development. At least, the generic Damodaran set up, where politics is only a savarna ballgame, is changed to bring the spotlight on a community which is otherwise invisibilised from the mainstream space. But, the problem with Nayattu begins where director Martin Prakkat fails to see this basic idea - an alternative/idealistic political drama that will appease the bahujan theatre audience - he rather envisions Nayattu with serious undertones, force-fitting it into the realistic mould of ‘new-gen’ Malayalam cinema. This completely changes the idealism that the dalit bahujan audience wishes to see back into the same status quo equivalent picture.