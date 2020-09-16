Nawazuddin Siddiqui Shares ‘Serious Men’ Teaser, Premiere on 2 Oct
Serious Men, Nawazuddin's next, teaser out. Film to premiere on 2 October.
The teaser of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s much-awaited Netflix original Serious Men is out. Based on the novel by writer and journalist Manu Joseph, Serious Men is directed by Sudhir Mishra and written by Bhavesh Mandalia.
The 30-second teaser shows the sketch of Mumbai’s skyline as we hear Nawazuddin saying, "This is Mumbai and there are a few serious men sitting in its big buildings. Those people who have weirdest questions but we still salute them. And that is why I want my son Aadli to become one such serious man."
Talking about Serious Men on Netflix, Nawazuddin said in a press statement, “This is my third project with Netflix and returning to the streaming service always feels like homecoming. I am excited about this film as I waited almost 20 years to work with Sudhir Mishra. It’s a dream come true. I can’t wait for the audience to watch Serious Men and join this journey with me, this Gandhi Jayanti.”
The film also features Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad and Nassar, and newcomer Indira Tiwari.
