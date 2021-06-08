"Lisbon Will Be Inside Bank of Spain": Creators of Money Heist 5

The virtual tour was lead by Luka Peros, who you will recognise as Marseille in the series. Our first stopover was with the Costume Designer, Carlos Diez - the man who gave the Professor and his team red jumpsuits and the Salvador Dali mask that are now so identifiable with Money Heist.

"Dressing all the characters individually and as a group, with the iconic red jumpsuits they use in the heist, has been a huge challenge. That was an idea that came from the initial script by Alex Pina. Then the jumpsuit had different iterations. The jumpsuit from the first and second season was different from the current one. We redesigned it for the third, fourth and fifth," reveals Diez.