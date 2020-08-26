Mehul Choksi Moves Delhi HC Against Netflix's Bad Boy Billionaires
In his petition, Mehul Choksi has sought the postponement of the documentary and also demanded a pre-screening.
Mehul Choksi has moved the Delhi High Court against a documentary Bad Boy Billionaires, soon to be aired on Netflix.
The documentary throws light on the frauds committed by Choksi’s nephew Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy of the Sahara Group, Kingfisher Airlines chairman Vijay Mallya and Ramalinga Raju, the former chairman and CEO of Satyam Computer Services.
In his petition in Delhi HC, Mehul Choksi has sought the postponement of the documentary and also demanded a pre-screening. The petition mentions that he got to know of the documentary when he saw the trailer following which he started receiving phone calls from various people.
The petition states that one of the people seen speaking in the trailer was the writer of the book titled Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India’s Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi where his name had been co-mingled with Nirav Modi.
The diamond businessman fears his name may have been used in connection with Nirav Modi in the documentary even though his relation to Modi is only that of an uncle and nephew. The petition mentions that it could lead to a media trial causing prejudice to his case.
