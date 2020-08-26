Mehul Choksi Moves Delhi HC Against Netflix's Bad Boy Billionaires

Mehul Choksi has moved the Delhi High Court against a documentary Bad Boy Billionaires, soon to be aired on Netflix.

The documentary throws light on the frauds committed by Choksi’s nephew Nirav Modi, Subrata Roy of the Sahara Group, Kingfisher Airlines chairman Vijay Mallya and Ramalinga Raju, the former chairman and CEO of Satyam Computer Services.

In his petition in Delhi HC, Mehul Choksi has sought the postponement of the documentary and also demanded a pre-screening. The petition mentions that he got to know of the documentary when he saw the trailer following which he started receiving phone calls from various people.