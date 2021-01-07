'The Family Man' Season 2 Gets Release Date

The show will also feature Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas, as well as Tamil actors Mime Gopi, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini Chetan, Anandsami and N. Alagamperumal.

"The response to the first season was overwhelming and it struck a real chord with the viewers. We are hopeful that we can continue to tell a story which is, as compelling and engaging as the first season," said Raj and DK.



"The one question we were asked for the last 16 months is, 'When is season 2 coming?' Our team has worked from home through the pandemic and amidst all the constraints to complete the season. We wish to thank everyone involved in our show, and fans can be sure that we have plenty of surprises in store for the new season of The Family Man," they added.

(With inputs from IANS)

