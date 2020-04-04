Kanan Gill’s New Netflix Special Is All About Letters to Himself

On Saturday, 4 April, Netflix released the trailer of its upcoming special with Kanan Gill titled Yours Sincerely. What we could make out from the trailer is that the show is going to be about letters written by a 15-year-old Kanan to himself.

Written and produced by Kanan Gill himself, Yours Sincerely is Kanan’s first-ever original comedy special for Netflix. Speaking about the show Kanan said, “This show is about rediscovering the goals I’d set for myself when I was younger and seeing how my life has measured up. It’s about how I thought my life would be, how it turned out to be and how I feel about it. The process of writing is spending long periods of time with nothing but ideas. Each line has been agonised over and told to thousands of people around the world before being recorded.”

Yours Sincerely drops on Netflix on 24 April, for now catch the trailer here: