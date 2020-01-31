Overtime: Aliens Are in India, and It’s a Story You Shouldn’t Miss

Finally, the story line is mostly just about the settings, and plays on our very Indian desires to feel represented in the ..alien (?)...world. And while it is honestly interesting just to see that, the story-line and twists and turns are something we’ve seen ten billion times. I suppose what I’m saying is...man, I wish there was a little more “new” to this than just the nationality of the protagonists. But is it something I would recommend against? No. This is exactly the kind of content you need for a day in with your friends, perhaps with an intoxicant or two.

It will make you raise your eyebrows at the sheer absurdity of it, and somehow that is just what I needed. This isn’t the show you need to watch. It’s one you won’t regret watching.