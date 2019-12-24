Netflix’s ‘Jamtara’ Looks Like a Promising Take on Phishing

Coming up on Netflix is a crime thriller titled Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega, and going by the trailer that dropped on Monday, it sure looks promising. The film is a first of its kind that lets the viewer into what happens behind-the-scenes in a village in Jharkhand, that’s also India’s phishing capital. Jamtara is directed by National Award winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi.

According to Netflix, Jamtara revolves around masterminds and cousins, Sunny and Rocky, who along with their friends, quietly run a wildly successful phishing scam from the small village of Jamtara. A news report about the scam catapults the village into the limelight, throwing a spanner in the works when, suddenly, everyone wants in on the game.

The cast of Jamtara is mostly made of newcomers with Amit Sial as the only recognisable face. Created by Viacom 18 Studio’s Tipping Point, Jamtara will release on Netflix on 10 January. For now, watch the trailer below: