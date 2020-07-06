Amit Sadh Recalls Banter With 'Kai Po Che' Co-Star Sushant

Amit Sadh is gearing up for the premiere of Breathe: Into The Shadows, where he is reprising his role of a cop named Kabir Sawant. Directed by Mayank Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen will be seen making their debut in the web series.

In a chat with The Quint, Amit recalled the time he shot with the late Sushant Singh Rajput for Kai Po Che. "I have a lot of memories of him and those will always live on. I remember we were shooting for the song Meethi Boliyan in Daman and Diu. The two of us were just being mischievous and fooling around and accidentally I poked his eye, and he couldn't give the next shot. For the next two hours, I was just sitting there and icing his eye."