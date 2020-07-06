Amit Sadh Recalls Banter With 'Kai Po Che' Co-Star Sushant
Amit Sadh shares memories from the sets of 'Kai Po Che' with Sushant Singh Rajput.
Amit Sadh is gearing up for the premiere of Breathe: Into The Shadows, where he is reprising his role of a cop named Kabir Sawant. Directed by Mayank Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen will be seen making their debut in the web series.
In a chat with The Quint, Amit recalled the time he shot with the late Sushant Singh Rajput for Kai Po Che. "I have a lot of memories of him and those will always live on. I remember we were shooting for the song Meethi Boliyan in Daman and Diu. The two of us were just being mischievous and fooling around and accidentally I poked his eye, and he couldn't give the next shot. For the next two hours, I was just sitting there and icing his eye."
Talking about Breathe, Amit said that the team behind the show has given him a freeway in to experimenting with the character. Sadh says he likes to add to any character he gets to play and takes every aspect of the role seriously. "My prep for the second season of Breathe started six months in advance, where I went and gained weight, worked on the physicality and then another six to nine months went into shooting it," he says.
Amit Sadh's Breathe: Into the Shadows premieres on Amazon Prime Video on 10 July 2020.
Never Miss Out
Stay tuned with our weekly recap of what’s hot & cool by The Quint.