'Sacred Games' to 'Tandav', OTT Shows That 'Offended' India

The Netflix series Sacred Games was synonymous with controversy. A first-of-its-kind series, it showed violence, abusive language, and a cast of well-known Bollywood stars that the Indian audiences had never seen in a web series before. Based on a 2006 best-selling novel by Vikram Chandra, Sacred Games followed a Mumbai police officer, played by Saif Ali Khan, who is investigating a criminal gang kingpin, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Rajeev Kumar Sinha, a Congress party politician lodged a police complaint against Netflix and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui over two particularly contentious scenes in Sacred Games that allegedly insult former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The petitions called for Netflix, the programme-makers, as well as Siddiqui to be taken to court. Another Congress politician filed a PIL that said the show “incorrectly depicts historical events of the country like Bofors case, Shah Bano case, Babri Masjid case and communal riots”.

Rahul Gandhi spoke out on social media saying he championed freedom of speech. He wrote. “BJP/RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed & controlled. I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right. My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that. #SacredGames.”

The court looked at the PIL and said a person is entitled to express his views, which may be right or wrong, and asked the petitioner to satisfy it on how the court could interject. It also asked how the actors could be held liable for enacting their characters.