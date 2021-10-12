'House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths' - An Autopsy of Media and Society

(Trigger Warning: This article contains graphic elements, which may be triggering for some. Reader discretion is advised.)

Netflix's House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths left me with one phrase that not only comes the closest to explaining why a family of eleven – seemingly prosperous and happy – were suddenly found hanging from the roof of their residence in north Delhi's Burari, but also summarises why the media covered the story the way it did.

No, I am not talking about the word 'bizarre', or 'superstition', or the supposed belief in occult practices guided by a cult. The word I am talking about sounds something like 'shared psychosis.'