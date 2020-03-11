Disney+ Hotstar Goes Live in India Ahead of Schedule

Disney+ Hotstar is now live in India, 18 days ahead of its scheduled launch on 29 March. Disney’s originals like Marvel’s Hero Project and The Mandalorian are now available for streaming in India. The new content went live on 11 March morning, catching most users by surprise.

On Monday, Hotstar (Disney-owned streaming service) rebranded itself to Disney+ Hotstar, with a change in the logo and the colour scheme, moving from its trademark green to blue.