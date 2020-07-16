Gunjan Saxena to A Suitable Boy: Netflix Announces Slate of Films

After much suspense, Netflix has finally unveiled a slate of their upcoming releases, featuring a lineup of 17 original stories, including six new films and two new series. Among the exciting line-up is Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (slated to release on 12 August), Raat Akeli Hai featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte and Mira Nair's much-awaited A Suitable Boy, wherein we will see Ishaan Khattar and Tabu share screen space for the first time.

The six new additions to Netflix films include multi-starrer Ludo, featuring Abhishek A. Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Pankaj Tripathi and Pearle Maaney. Another is Torbaaz, an emotional story of transformation (starring Sanjay Dutt) and Tribhanga- Tedhi Medhi Crazy starring Kajol and Mithila Palker.

Here's the complete list:

Are you excited or ARE YOU EXCITED?!

